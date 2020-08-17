(CBS4) – A total of 10,500 students signed up for 100 percent online learning at Cherry Creek Schools, and that means fewer kids are coming into the school each day, which allows students to stay distanced. That’s according to Cherry Creek Schools’ superintendent Scott Siegfried, who talked protocol Monday morning with CBS4’s Britt Moreno on CBS4 This Morning.

Students are starting a hybrid program Monday that includes in-person and at-home learning. Here’s what Siegfried has to say about this new frontier:

“We are phasing in all kids, so kids can spend a day in school with teachers and renorm themselves on their school routine and learn the COVID-19 rules that are in place.”

He says schools will follow the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s rules for elementary, middle and high school students. He says middle or high school students are in a Phase 1 schedule where only half of students come to school each day.

“That is the only way to physically distance,” he said.

For kids in elementary school the rules are a bit different, he admits. They have to stay less distanced.

Siegfried says the school will continue to monitor trends within the county. If a student or teacher comes down with COVID-19, he says school administrators will look at individual cases and contact trace as well as look into the cohort in which the child or teacher is a part.

The superintendent also admits if more people come down with COVID-19 then he will call for all-remote learning. He says wearing masks is mandatory.

“This is reality. This will happen because it continues to flow in the county. Everything is still trending in the right direction. A safe community supports safe schools.”