(CBS4) – One of the most popular basketball coaches in Colorado State history has passed away. Boyd Grant suffered a stroke on Saturday and was unable to recover.

“Tiny,” as he was affectionately known, coached the Rams for only four seasons (1987-91) but during his tenure CSU went to two NCAA tournaments and won the only 2 WAC Championships in school history.

It is with great sorrow we share that legendary Ram player and coach Boyd "Tiny" Grant passed away today on his 87th birthday. All #CSURams extend their sympathies to the Grant family and all who had the joy of knowing him.https://t.co/LlwqTHdghX#TeamTogether #ProudToBe pic.twitter.com/f7UzMIvyjd — Colorado State Rams (@CSURams) August 17, 2020

Before embarking on a coaching career, Grant was also a basketball player at Colorado State under legendary coach Jim Williams. Later Grant was an assistant coach under Williams in Fort Collins for 12 years. During those 12 seasons, CSU went to 4 NCAA tournaments. In 1999, he was inducted into the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame.

“I remember two things about Coach Grant,” said longtime CSU Sports Information Director Gary Ozzello. “How much his players loved him and how passionate he was about CSU. He told me 20 years ago he had already purchased a Green and gold casket to be buried in.”

Boyd “Tiny” Grant was 87.