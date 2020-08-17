CBS4 Political Analysis: Preview Of The First Night Of The DNCDick Wadhams is Republican political consultant who has worked with former Colorado Sen. Wayne Allard and former Colorado Gov. Bill Owens. He also worked on John Thune's upset victory over then-United States Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle in South Dakota. Wadhams was elected as the Chair of the Colorado Republican Party in 2007 and 2009. Mike Dino is a Democratic government affairs expert with more than 30 years of experience. He was the CEO of the 2008 Democratic National Convention Host Committee where President Barack Obama received his historic nomination. Dino also served as the executive director of Denver's Task Force for the 1997 Summit of the Eight.

15 minutes ago