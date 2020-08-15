DENVER (CBS4) – A confrontation over trespassing on BNSF Railroad property in Denver on Saturday led to a stabbing and a fatal shooting. Denver police said a railroad police officer detained a suspect on the suspicion of trespassing and found a felony warrant. At that point, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the officer.
The officer was critically hurt but shot and killed the suspect.
It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 46th Avenue and National Western Drive, not far from the Washington Street exit of Interstate 70.
The person who was killed was described as being in his 50s.
A Denver police spokesman said the railroad has been experiencing problems recently in the area in which people are trespassing on their property and stealing items.