CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Deadly Stabbing, Denver News, Denver Police, Denver Shooting, Denver Stabbing, Officer-Involved Shooting, Police Shooting, Stabbing

DENVER (CBS4) – A confrontation over trespassing on BNSF Railroad property in Denver on Saturday led to a stabbing and a fatal shooting. Denver police said a railroad police officer detained a suspect on the suspicion of trespassing and found a felony warrant. At that point, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the officer.

BNSF Railroad Guard Involved In Fatal Shooting Near National Western Complex

(credit: CBS)

The officer was critically hurt but shot and killed the suspect.

It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 46th Avenue and National Western Drive, not far from the Washington Street exit of Interstate 70.

(credit: CBS)

The person who was killed was described as being in his 50s.

A Denver police spokesman said the railroad has been experiencing problems recently in the area in which people are trespassing on their property and stealing items.

Comments

Leave a Reply