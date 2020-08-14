DEVELOPING STORYFort Morgan School District staff member tests positive for COVID-19
(CBS4) – The Williams Fork Fire started early Friday afternoon in Grand County south of Williams Fork Reservoir and two campgrounds along County Road 30 have been ordered to evacuate. The order affects Sugarloaf Campground and South Fork Campground.

The fire is burning on U.S. Forest Service land near Henderson Mill. County Road 30 and County Road 3 have been closed.

The burn area is located southeast of Kremmling and southwest of Hot Sulfur Springs.

The fire was initially estimated to be 10 acres in size and officials have ordered heavy aerial support.

