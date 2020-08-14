(CBS4) – The Williams Fork Fire started early Friday afternoon in Grand County south of Williams Fork Reservoir and two campgrounds along County Road 30 have been ordered to evacuate. The order affects Sugarloaf Campground and South Fork Campground.
We are responding to a 10-acre fire in Grand County near Henderson Mill. Air support on the way. #WilliamsForkFire https://t.co/YYFEevWynv
— Forest Service, ARP (@usfsarp) August 14, 2020
The fire is burning on U.S. Forest Service land near Henderson Mill. County Road 30 and County Road 3 have been closed.
The burn area is located southeast of Kremmling and southwest of Hot Sulfur Springs.
Hard road closures: CR 30 from CR3 due to fire. Heavy air support has been ordered. Mandatory evacuations on CR30: Sugarloaf Campground and South Fork Campground.
— Grand County Office of Emergency Management (@GrandCountyOEM) August 14, 2020
The fire was initially estimated to be 10 acres in size and officials have ordered heavy aerial support.