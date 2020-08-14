CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Samuel Young, the man accused of shooting at the driver of Jeep that raced through protesters in Aurora last month, took part in a virtual court hearing on Friday. Those protesters were marching on Interstate 225 demanding justice in Elijah McClain’s death a year ago.
Young, 23, of Wheat Ridge, faces charges of attempted first degree murder for allegedly firing at the Jeep. Two protesters were injured in the shooting, and on Friday morning supporters went to the Arapahoe County Courthouse saying they believe Young is innocent.
“We believe that it’s a grave miscarriage of justice that (the driver) has been allowed to walk free and Sam Young is facing what would amount to the rest of his life in prison,” said one of the supporters, who didn’t share his name with CBS4.
The group stood outside the courthouse holding signs and showing support for Young. They say they want all charges dropped and say he was actually trying to protect the public from the driver.
Young will be back in court for a preliminary hearing next month.
Anytime you point a gun at a target and shoot, it is with an intent to kill. When you are a young, unemployed, Liberal, it can be hard to wrap your brain around that concept.
When you discharge a weapon into a crowd you should face the consequences! The jeep driver did no harm, just trying to use the roadway as it was intended. C’mon maaan!