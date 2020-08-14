Nonprofit Gives New Life To Billboards, Opportunities To Those In NeedA nonprofit is giving new life to billboards, while helping people find a new purpose in life. Mile High Workshop’s Second Chance Series provides work opportunities for those who need them most.

Broncos Rookie Receiver Jerry Jeudy Turns Heads During 1st Day Of Training CampDenver Broncos rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy turned the heads of the media, the Broncos defense, and the coaching staff on Friday.

More Heat And Haze Through The WeekendWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

Lakewood Neighbors Relieved To Learn Dog Killing Suspects Have Been ArrestedNeighbors in Lakewood are reacting with relief after hearing two people have been arrested in the shocking shooting death of a dog named Lady. It happened on Aug. 1 at 12th Avenue and Teller Street.

At Memorial For Gannon Stauch, Father Encourages All Parents To Tell Their Children 'Sweet Stories'The Colorado Springs community came together on Friday to remember 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. He went missing earlier this year and his body was found in Florida.

With Wildfires Raging, CDOT Tells Front Range Coloradans To Head North Or South -- Not WestWith the Grizzly Creek Fire and now the Cameron Peak Fire burning in areas west of Colorado's Front Range and causing highway closures, transportation officials on Friday strongly suggested that getting up into the mountains this weekend is a bad idea.

