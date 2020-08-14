Colorado has had a tough week with the wildfires, the heat, and lack of rain. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like much relief will be heading in this weekend to help.
Our Air Quality will continue to be impacted thanks to the major wildfires burning in our state. The smoke and ozone are getting more concentrated, so please be careful outside this weekend. We have Air Quality Alerts from the Western Slope all the way through to the Denver area.
We will continue on the hot side as well. Temperatures will remain in the 90s for the Front Range and foothills, and areas out west. The eastern plains get a slight break from the 90s as they’ll drop to the upper 80s on Saturday.
Our eastern plains may be the only area getting some rain this weekend. The eastern plains could see severe storms on Saturday, with large hail a big threat from these storms. Otherwise, the rest of us will remain fairly dry. A few isolated storms are possible in Denver on Sunday, maybe a stray storm on Saturday.
We’ll stay in the 90s through early next week, along with our dry conditions.