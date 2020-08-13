BREAKING NEWSEvacuations Ordered In Cameron Peak Fire Burning In Larimer County
By Jennifer McRae
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters are battling a wildfire burning in Larimer County. The Cameron Peak Fire burning near Chambers Lake has grown to more than 1,500 acres and forced evacuations.

The fire has burned more than 1,500 acres with 40 firefighters on scene. Larimer County issued a map of the mandatory evacuation area in red and a voluntary evacuation area in yellow.

An evacuation alert was sent out to more than 600 devices to people in the area near Highway 14 and County Road 103, but it’s possible those homes have more than one device registered to an address.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert to travelers on Thursday evening, urging them to avoid Poudre Canyon and Red Feather Lakes because of the erratic nature of the fire and the possibility that more evacuations will be ordered.

Those impacted by the fire are urged to text LCEVAC to 888777 for evacuation updates. Some campers in the area vacated the area earlier Thursday afternoon.

Chambers Lake is located in the Roosevelt National Forest in western Larimer County, about 125 miles from Denver.

The fire, reported on Thursday afternoon, has forced the closure of Highway 14 in both directions between Rustic and Gould. There is no estimate on reopening.

Included in the air attack order are a jump ship, T-1 and T-3 helicopters, two large air tankers and four SEATs (single engine air tankers). Another t-1 helicopter has been ordered to support firefighters on the ground.

That air support is compromised because of high winds in the area.

What started the fire is being investigated.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a warning about air quality from the Cameron Peak Fire on Thursday evening.

