LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters are battling a wildfire burning in Larimer County. The Cameron Peak Fire burning near Chambers Lake has grown to more than 1,500 acres and forced evacuations.

The fire has burned more than 1,500 acres with 40 firefighters on scene. Larimer County issued a map of the mandatory evacuation area in red and a voluntary evacuation area in yellow.

An evacuation alert was sent out to more than 600 devices to people in the area near Highway 14 and County Road 103, but it’s possible those homes have more than one device registered to an address.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert to travelers on Thursday evening, urging them to avoid Poudre Canyon and Red Feather Lakes because of the erratic nature of the fire and the possibility that more evacuations will be ordered.

Those impacted by the fire are urged to text LCEVAC to 888777 for evacuation updates. Some campers in the area vacated the area earlier Thursday afternoon.

Forty firefighters are working on the #CameronPeakFire burning in the Rawah Wilderness. Air support was unable to assist this afternoon due to high winds. The fire is very active and approximately 500 acres in size. Follow @LarimerSheriff for evacuation and road closure info. pic.twitter.com/S5lrv5KNoC — Canyon Lakes Ranger RD (@usfsclrd) August 13, 2020

Chambers Lake is located in the Roosevelt National Forest in western Larimer County, about 125 miles from Denver.

The fire, reported on Thursday afternoon, has forced the closure of Highway 14 in both directions between Rustic and Gould. There is no estimate on reopening.

We are assisting @usfsclrd with a developing fire near Chambers Lake. Local campgrounds evacuated voluntarily. Highway 14 closed between Rustic and Gould. Follow @usfsclrd on Twitter for updates. — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) August 13, 2020

Included in the air attack order are a jump ship, T-1 and T-3 helicopters, two large air tankers and four SEATs (single engine air tankers). Another t-1 helicopter has been ordered to support firefighters on the ground.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the Cameron Peak fire; remember that this fire is a no drone zone. #IfYouFlyWeCant — RMACC (@RMACCinfo) August 13, 2020

That air support is compromised because of high winds in the area.

What started the fire is being investigated.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a warning about air quality from the Cameron Peak Fire on Thursday evening.