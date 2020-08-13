DENVER (CBS4) — After some delays, AMC is reopening select theaters in Colorado next week. Six theaters in the Denver metro area are reopening to guests on Thursday, Aug. 20:
- AMC Flatiron Crossing 14
- AMC Orchard 12
- AMC Highlands Ranch 24
- AMC Westminster Promenade 24
- AMC Southlands 16
- AMC Arapahoe Crossing 16
AMC will be offering “bring-back titles” on reopening day and tickets will be just $.15 (plus tax). The movies include ‘Inception,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Back To The Future,’ ‘Grease,’ and ‘Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.’ The $.15 ticket price will be offered on all available seats, however, to achieve social distancing overall seating will be limited to 30% of capacity.
Starting Friday, Aug. 21, the following new releases will be available at normal admissions prices:
- ‘Unhinged’
- ‘Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula;
- ‘Cut Throat City’
- ‘Words on Bathroom Walls’
For full title and showtime information, moviegoers should check their theatre’s web page on amctheatres.com.
All movie goers are required to wear masks.
Has anybody come up with a way to eat popcorn thru a mask?