GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Grizzly Creek Fire burning near Glenwood Springs was unofficially started by a popped tire, sparks from a rim or dragging chains, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. The fire burning in Glenwood Canyon grew to 4,624 acres on Wednesday night with zero containment.

A portion of Interstate 70 remained closed for a third day on Wednesday after the wildfire continued to grow, fueled by hot, dry and windy conditions. The fire continued to grow on Wednesday to the south, consuming dry vegetation.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office evacuated the communities of No Name and Lookout Mountain east of Glenwood Springs on Tuesday. Coulter Creek east of Glenwood Springs was evacuated on Wednesday.

There is no estimate on when I-70 will reopen.

Independence Pass in Pitkin County is closed, Cottonwood Pass Road in Eagle County and Garfield County is closed and the following areas are under evacuation orders:

– No Name

– High Aspen Ranch (County Road 115)

– Coulter Creek

– County Road 120

– Cottonwood Pass

The Glenwood Springs Community Center is the relocation point for evacuees of the Grizzly Creek Fire. Additional resources can be found on our website.https://t.co/v0pizs1Ol0 — Glenwood Springs (@CityofGWS) August 12, 2020

Structure protection efforts are ongoing in those communities, as well as the Shoshone Hydro-Electric Power Plant about a mile east of the fire.

The fire continues to burn in the steep slopes of Glenwood Canyon, making the firefight very difficult for ground crews. Much of the battle is being fought by air. With flames on both sides of the canyon, stability of the walls is a big concern.

“Of course the canyon walls are very steep and that vegetation did get burned off and so we’ll have specialists that will come in and really evaluate that, but that is of course, a concern is that we’ll get some pre-sedimentation and some debris flows and that sort of thing,” said Forest Service Fire Information Officer David Boyd.

CDOT urges drivers to refer to COTrip.org for information on the I-70 detour and other road closures.

The Grizzly Creek Fire Facebook page had this post for people wanting to donate to crews fighting the fire: The Grizzly Creek Fire sincerely appreciates the outpouring of support and offers of donations. However, we can’t accept donations of food, beverage or masks. Rest assured that our firefighters are fully self-sufficient and well provided for. Those who want to support firefighters or those affected by the Grizzly Creek Fire can donate to your local fire protection district, the Salvation Army, Red Cross, or the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.