Clear Face Masks Eliminate Frustration For Deaf, Hard-Of-Hearing PatientsFace masks are mandatory in public places in Colorado with a few exceptions. Gov. Jared Polis’ sign language translator is one of them. People who are deaf or hard of hearing need to see her face so she can communicate effectively.

20 minutes ago

Denver Sports Physician Shares Tips For Keeping Students Active While Taking Virtual ClassesWith many schools starting the year virtually, children will be spending even more time at home. That means parents may be looking for ways to make sure their kids are active.

24 minutes ago

There Are 315 New Cases Of Covid-19 Reported Today Which Brings The States Total Since The Outbreak Started To Over 51,000The state has 315 new cases reported and currently 184 people are hospitalized.

27 minutes ago

Deadly Hit-And-Run: Man Killed On Parker Road, Aurora Police Searching For DriverAurora police are searching for the driver of a large white pickup truck that hit a man crossing Parker Road Tuesday night. It happened near South Peoria Street at about 10:30 p.m.

30 minutes ago

Elias Flores Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Killed Woman On SidewalkDenver police are looking for Elias Francisco Flores in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman at a bus stop on West Mississippi Avenue Monday night.

36 minutes ago

Maximum Sentence: Elisha Pankey Gets 32 Years In Death Of 7-Year-Old Caden McWilliamsThe mother of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a storage unit, encased in a block of concrete, was given the maximum sentence Wednesday. Elisha Pankey pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in the death of Caden McWilliams and was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

38 minutes ago