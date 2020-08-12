DENVER (CBS4) – After tying a record with 97 degrees in Denver on Tuesday, temperatures will be just as hot on Wednesday under hazy sunshine caused by wildfire smoke combined with summer ozone.

The record high temperatures in Denver for Wednesday (August 12) is 100 degrees set in 1876. It seems unlikely that record is in the jeopardy but it will be hot regardless. A few areas in southern Colorado could reach at least 100 degrees while most mountain areas reach the 70s and 80s.

And because of the very dry air in the lowest level of the atmosphere combined with the extreme heat, a few more dry microbursts could develop Wednesday afternoon at lower elevations similar to what happened Tuesday. These storms produce quick bursts of wind up to 60 mph that can cause damage but generate almost no rain.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to be even hotter and the record of 99 degrees in Denver could be at least tied. A high of 99 degrees would also tie for the hottest temperature recorded this summer.

Meanwhile air quality issues will continue for a large segment of Colorado through at least Friday. Alerts are in effect for areas west of Vail and Rabbit Ears Passes including Routt, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Eagle, and Mesa Counties because of heavy smoke from the Pine Gulch and Grizzy Creek wildfires near Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction.

Air quality alerts have also been posted for the entire Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, and Greeley areas because of smoke and high concentrations of ground level ozone. The air is considering unhealthy for sensitive groups including young children, older adults, and anyone with a respiratory illness.

Not much will change with Colorado weather until the weekend when slightly cooler temperatures will eventually arrive along with a chance for rain mainly in the mountains. Obviously any precipitation would be very welcomed!