DENVER (CBS4) – Back to school now means students will hop on zoom at many schools, including Compass Academy in Denver. That setup is a challenge for Compass students who are used to a holistic education that includes mental health support from teachers.
Approximately 94% of Compass students are on free or reduced lunch and 92% of students are Latino.
A new report says Latino families are more vulnerable to COVID-19 because many parents are essential workers who cannot work from home, households might have multiple generations living under one roof and staying socially distant is not accessible.
On Wednesday Compass Academy is asking for your help. Teachers and students are holding a “Back to School Drive” from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can drop off food and basic hygiene products at Abraham Lincoln High School.