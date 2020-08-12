Civic Center Eats Returns With Some ChangesA summer tradition has returned to Denver's Civic Center Park, with some changes. Civic Center Eats is serving food and fun once again.

Denver International Airport Showcases Life During Coronavirus PicturesDenver International Airport is showcasing the photos Coloradans sent them documenting life during the first months of shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

10 Big Events Coloradans Can Look Forward To In 2021 (With Fingers Crossed)Check out our list of some of the events that have officially been scheduled for 2021 to look forward to.

'Acoustic On The Rocks' Returns To Red Rocks Due To Popular DemandAcoustic on the Rocks is coming back to Red Rocks Amphitheater thanks to popular demand.

Film On The Rocks To Return In 2020 With A (Drive-In) TwistEvent coordinators at Red Rocks Amphitheatre hadn't been able to present their annual Film on the Rocks film showings so far this year due to the coronavirus health guidelines, but now that's changing.

Manitou Incline Prepares To Reopen With Reservation SystemAfter being closed for nearly five months, the Manitou Incline will reopen soon.