DENVER (CBS4)– A committee on RTD’s board will vote on a resolution to replace its contract security guards on buses with social workers and mental health professionals. That vote is scheduled to happen Tuesday.
The resolution would put $27 million toward mental health and homeless outreach.
The main driver’s union said eliminating all contracted guards could put passengers’ and drivers’ lives in danger.
If the resolution passes the committee, the full RTD board will vote on the proposal at the end of the month. The proposal does not cut funding for RTD’s own police force.