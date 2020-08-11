GRIZZLY CREEK FIREEvacuations ordered due to wildfire burning in Glenwood Canyon, I-70 closed
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– A committee on RTD’s board will vote on a resolution to replace its contract security guards on buses with social workers and mental health professionals. That vote is scheduled to happen Tuesday.

RTD has proposed service cuts to address an ongoing operator shortage. (credit: CBS)

The resolution would put $27 million toward mental health and homeless outreach.

The main driver’s union said eliminating all contracted guards could put passengers’ and drivers’ lives in danger.

If the resolution passes the committee, the full RTD board will vote on the proposal at the end of the month. The proposal does not cut funding for RTD’s own police force.

