GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– The Pine Gulch Fire that was started by lightning last month has grown to more than 30,240 acres. The fire has grown so large that an air quality advisory has been issued for Mesa and Garfield counties.
The fire was started by lightning on July 31. It’s burning about 18 miles from Grand Junction and is spreading to the northeast.
Residents on CR204/Roan Creek Road, 211/Clear Creek Road, 207/Carr Creek Road & 209/Brush Creek Road have been evacuated, following the Pine Gulch Fire crossing County Road 202.
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for a small number of homes on County Roads 200 and 202 on Sunday.