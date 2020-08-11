LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a little boy’s bicycle after it was inadvertently taken on Monday. Investigators say 12-year-old Zachary Gallagher, who has autism, rode his new bike to Newton Middle School on East Arapahoe Road in Littleton.
He accidentally left the bike leaning on a fence next to a yellow sign that read “Free Furniture” near some furniture the school was giving away.
The boy walked away for a moment when a truck came by and took the silver Trex bicycle with neon orange lettering. His new yellow helmet was also taken.
ACSO says no crime was committed, but deputies want to help the boy get his bike back. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information to contact them at (303) 795-4711.