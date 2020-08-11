Nathan MacKinnon Looks To Be 'Key Guy' As Avalanche Begin 2020 Stanley Cup Playoff RunThe Colorado Avalanche go into the postseason with expectations of making a long playoff run as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and Nathan Mackinnon wants to take full advantage of the opportunity.

Altitude Waives Exclusivity Rights To First Round Playoff GamesAltitude Sports will waive its rights to first-round playoff games for the Avalanche and the Nuggets.

President Donald Trump Slams College Football Cancellations As 'A Tragic Mistake'The President weighed in with his thoughts on the rumors swirling about the potential cancellation of the college football season.

Ed McCaffrey Hopes His UNC Bears Football Team Will Be Able To Practice Again Sometime SoonEd McCaffrey is in his first year as the head coach of the Bears, and was in the middle of spring practices when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the sports world to a halt.

Nuggets Fall To Lakers, 124-121The Lakers were outplayed down the stretch by Denver's bench, but Kyle Kuzma hit a 3-pointer with .4 seconds left and the Lakers beat the Nuggets 124-121.

Postponing Football Could Impact All Other Sports At CU BoulderConcerns around student safety are clashing with the multi-million dollar decision to cancel or postpone the season.