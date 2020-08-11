DENVER (CBS4) – Monday’s high of 88 degrees in Denver felt nice compared to the high of 98 degrees on Sunday, which tied a daily record. It was the 50th time so far this season with a high of 90 degrees or higher in the Mile High City.
Several more 90 degree days are anticipated before this week is over. We may not see a high below 90 degrees until the upcoming weekend.
Denver’s Top 10 Seasonal 90 Degree Days Since 1872
2012 – 73 days
2000 – 61 days
1994 – 60 days
2018 – 59 days
2002 – 56 days
2016 – 55 days
2005 – 55 days
2013 – 54 days
2007 – 54 days
2006 – 54 days
90 Degree Day Breakdown, 2020 Vs. 2012
May – both years had 2
June – both years had 17
July – 23 days in 2020, 27 days in 2012
August – 8 days in 2020 as of this post, 20 days in 2012
September – 7 days in 2012
One huge difference between the two years is the number of 100 degree days recorded at DIA. There were 13 days between June and July where the daily high hit 100 degrees or higher in 2012. So far this year the hottest temperature in Denver has been 99 degrees.