GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet wants the Agriculture and Labor Departments to investigate how coronavirus spread in the JBS meat packing plant in Greeley and other facilities. The plant in Greeley had an outbreak with nearly 300 workers getting sick and 6 who died.
Bennet specifically wants to know if the use of the Defense Production Act affected agriculture facilities.
The employees union at JBS is also asking for an investigation into the deaths as well as asking Republican Sen. Cory Gardner about coronavirus tests he had promised to deliver.
“Our members, and frankly all Coloradoans, are tired of the broken promises from Senator Gardner,” read the statement from UFCW Local 7. “Nearly 100 days ago, Gardner touted an agreement with Vice President Pence to secure COVID-19 tests, but has since stayed silent.”