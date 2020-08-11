President Donald Trump Slams College Football Cancellations As 'A Tragic Mistake'The President weighed in with his thoughts on the rumors swirling about the potential cancellation of the college football season.

Ed McCaffrey Hopes His UNC Bears Football Team Will Be Able To Practice Again Sometime SoonEd McCaffrey is in his first year as the head coach of the Bears, and was in the middle of spring practices when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the sports world to a halt.

Nuggets Fall To Lakers, 124-121The Lakers were outplayed down the stretch by Denver's bench, but Kyle Kuzma hit a 3-pointer with .4 seconds left and the Lakers beat the Nuggets 124-121.

Postponing Football Could Impact All Other Sports At CU BoulderConcerns around student safety are clashing with the multi-million dollar decision to cancel or postpone the season.

Mountain West Postpones Fall Sports, CSU, AFA Football IncludedThe Mountain West Conference has announced they have postponed all fall sports contests and the championship events. The conference houses Air Force and Colorado State University.

Denver Broncos Announces 2020 Training Camp Practice ScheduleThe Denver Broncos announced their training camp practice schedule for the 2020 season on Monday. Fans will not be allowed to attend the practices.