BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder County Public Health is warning residents about a coronavirus contact tracing scam. It has received reports of phone calls from people claiming to be conducting contact tracing for COVID-19.
Those people say they are asked to provide their credit card number to purchase a test and to get tested within 72 hours.
Boulder County Public Health staff say when officials call about contact tracing, they will never ask for a payment of any kind or ask for any personal information like a Social Security number.