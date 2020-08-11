AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – After a series of controversial actions by Aurora police officers, the community is demanding change. On Tuesday, the city and the chief of police announced the department will undergo a comprehensive review.

“From hiring through training, through discipline and officer wellness, we really see it as a cultural review of the department,” said Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly.

According to Twombly, the city has partnered with 21CP Solutions to perform the review with an estimated cost between $200,000 and $300,000.

According the company’s website, 21CP Solutions is a global firm that helps communities “tackle the challenges of delivering safe, effective, just and constitutional public safety services.”

“A number of them have been police chiefs, attorneys working on civil rights issues,” said Twombly. “We feel like it’s a good blend.”

The city announced its review on the same day the Colorado Attorney General’s Office confirmed it’s also investigating the Aurora Police Department along with the death of Elijah McClain.

RELATED: FBI Looking At Photos Of Aurora Police At Elijah McClain Memorial For Possible Civil Rights Investigation

In a statement the Attorney General’s Office says they are “investigating patterns and practices of the Aurora Police Department that might deprive individuals of their constitutional rights under state or federal law.”

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson says the department will fully cooperate with the investigation.

"I pledge the @AuroraPD full cooperation with this investigation. We remain steadfast in our commitment to transparency and earning the trust of our community back." https://t.co/YOHP4Nhwuj — Chief Vanessa Wilson (@APDChiefWilson) August 11, 2020

Twombly says while the multitude of investigations may cause some confusion among the public, each one will bring a renewed look at the department’s operations.

“I hope that what they’ll see in the end is a police department that they can trust,” Twombly said.

RELATED: Elijah McClain Death Investigation: Jonathan Smith Selected To Lead Independent Review