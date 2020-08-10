Comments
(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is staying on task with its efforts to restore the population of the greenback cutthroat trout, Colorado’s state fish. It was once believed to be extinct.
About 50 people with CPW, the U.S. Forest Service and volunteers hiked more than nine miles up the Poudre River, carrying more than 700 fish in backpacks so they could stock the river.
The Poudre is now the fifth body of water in the state the greenbacks call home.
Crews will restock locations each summer for the next two years hoping to get the population firmly established and self-sustaining.