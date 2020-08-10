Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Wildlife officials are issuing another reminder to leave wildlife alone as you enjoy Colorado’s great outdoors after a report of people trying to feed pizza to a moose in Clear Creek Canyon.
Jefferson County Open Space Ranger Ben tweeted out a picture of a moose, saying the encounter was reported Sunday. Those visitors were also reportedly trying to pet the moose.
He reminds us humans should never try to pet or feed moose because it’s dangerous. Ben says it’s best to save the pizza for the rangers.