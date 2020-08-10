ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos announced their training camp practice schedule for the 2020 season on Monday. Fans will not be allowed to attend the practices.
The team will have its first practice on Aug. 14 and are scheduled to have 18 practices over three weeks.
The practices on Aug. 14 and 16 will be the first time the team will hold mandatory full-speed non-padded practices. It will be the first time the team is able to practice as one group. Previously, the team has participated in walk throughs and strength and conditioning drills since arriving to the UCHealth Training Center on July 23.
The first padded practice will be on August 17 and they will have four off days between the Aug. 14 and Sept. 4.
The Broncos first regular season game will be on Sept. 14 against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
Here is the full practice schedule below:
Date Day Time
8/14 Friday 9:15-11:15 a.m.
8/15 Saturday OFF
8/16 Sunday 9:15-11:15 a.m.
8/17 Monday 9:30-11 a.m.
8/18 Tuesday 9:15-11 a.m.
8/19 Wednesday 9:15-11:15 a.m.
8/20 Thursday 9:15-11:30 a.m.
8/21 Friday 9:15-11:45 a.m.
8/22 Saturday OFF
8/23 Sunday 9:15-11:45 a.m.
8/24 Monday 9:15-11:45 a.m.
8/25 Tuesday 9:15-11:45 a.m.
8/26 Wednesday OFF
8/27 Thursday 9:15-11:45 a.m.
8/28 Friday 9:15-11:45 a.m.
8/29 Saturday 9:15-11:45 a.m.
8/30 Sunday OFF
8/31 Monday 9:15-11:45 a.m.
9/1-9/4 – TBD