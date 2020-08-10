Air Quality Issues With Fires Out WestWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

7 minutes ago

Little Lone Tree ‘Officer’ Stops CopOne little officer is bringing big smiles to Lone Tree. The city tweeted a photo saying the officer pictured was patrolling the area of Andrush Court when he was stopped by 5-year-old Jace!

20 minutes ago

2 Snowboarders Cited For Causing Avalanche In Summit County In MarchIn Summit County two snowboarders are facing criminal charges after triggering this avalanche last March. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center shared pictures of the slide.

24 minutes ago

Pit Bull Ban: Aurora Seeks Feedback On Restricted Breed OrdinanceThe City of Aurora is seeking feedback from the public about its restricted breed ordinance, which bans pit bulls.

25 minutes ago

Mountain West Postpones Fall Sports, CSU, AFA Football IncludedThe Mountain West Conference has announced they have postponed all fall sports contests and the championship events. The conference houses Air Force and Colorado State University.

28 minutes ago

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman Gets Coronavirus Test As City Welcomes New Testing SiteAurora Mayor Mike Coffman got his very own nasal swab coronavirus test to celebrate the opening of a new testing site. The site at the Aurora Sports Park is just one of two in Colorado opening on Monday.

31 minutes ago