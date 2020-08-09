CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Goodland, Kansas, Norton County, Shadow, Sunrise, Thunderstorm

DENVER (CBS4) – Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Goodland caught a really cool phenomenon in western Kansas at sunrise on August 4. While making their morning weather observations they spotted a shadow being cast from a distant thunderstorm.

Weather observers in Goodland caught this shadow early in the morning on Aug. 4 being cast by a thunderstorm roughly 75 miles away. (credit: NWS Goodland)

The isolated storm was roughly 75 miles to their northeast in Norton County. It was about 35,000 feet tall and in just the right position with the rising sun to create the shadow. In addition to the great picture the shadow could also be seen on visible satellite imagery.

A roughly 75-mile long shadow cast by an isolated t-storm at sunrise. (credit: NWS Goodland)

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply