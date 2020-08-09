DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police and firefighters responded to multiple people who were reportedly shot near Alameda Avenue and Pecos Street on Sunday afternoon.

DPD Technician Tyrone Campbell said a total of nine people were injured — six were transported by ambulance to hospitals and three others showed up on their own.

The vicitms were a “multitude” of ages, he said. None appeared to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

“Based on witness statements, we’re considering this a drive-by incident,” Campbell said. “The bottom line is, from a Denver Police Department standpoint, from a community standpoint, this is unacceptable.”

Officers taped off Byers & Pecos Park where it appeared there was some kind of family gathering happening before the shooting.

Items like plastic chairs were knocked over.

Campbell said investigators had limited suspect information, but they would not be releasing what they had in order to preserve their search for the suspect. Investigators intended to interview witnesses and search for any neighborhood surveillance video.

On scene of a reported shooting with multiple victims. Police say injuries are serious. You can see what’s left of what appeared to be a picnic surrounded by crime scene tape @CBSDenver Working to learn more. Pecos and Alameda area. pic.twitter.com/DNzjp2BbaA — Makenzie O'Keefe (@makenziepokeefe) August 9, 2020

“We’re going to be pulling out all the stops in gathering all the information we can find out in regard to what happened,” Campbell said.

#DPD UPDATE – W Byers Pl: #Denver, If you have ANY information in regard to this case, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 … you could earn a cash reward. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 10, 2020

Dispatchers, he said, began receiving calls about the incident at 4:28 p.m.

“When we arrived, we quickly realized this was a multiple victim event.”