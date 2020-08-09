Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A man died after being shot overnight in Aurora. Police responded just after midnight to Jasper Circle.
They say they found a man who had been shot and later died at the scene. It is not clear how many times he was shot. They say this is being investigated as a homicide.
Police also did not release any information about what lead up to the shooting or information about suspects.
The victim will be identified by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.