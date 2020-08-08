CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Aurora Fire Rescue says about 30 people are now displaced after a fire tore through a condominium complex. Firefighters responded to the Red Sky Condos near Sable Boulevard and Dearborn Way Saturday morning.

Seven units were affected; two from the fire, another others by water damage.

No one was hurt.

The American Red Cross was called into help the families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

