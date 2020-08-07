Comments
(CBS4) – Colorado artist Eddie Running Wolf has died from complications related to coronavirus. He was known for creating beautiful sculptures of Native Americans out of dead trees.
Many of his most well known works can be seen in the small downtown area of Niwot in Boulder County.
The family of the artist, who is also known as Edward R Wolf according to his runningwolfstudio.com website, says he first got sick in March and never could quite seem to get rid of a lingering cough. Last month, he developed pneumonia and was admitted to a hospital. He died on Thursday after being on a ventilator for two weeks.
You can help the family with medical expenses on a GoFundMe page.