AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Cherry Creek Schools announced that students will return for in-person learning when class resumes this month. The announcement was made on Thursday.

Younger students, Pre-K through 5th grade will attend in-person classes. The rest of the students will have a hybrid model of learning. Classes will be split into groups and will have a mix of in-person and remote learning.

“I don’t feel safe sending my kids to a school like that and we have not gotten enough information to be able to tell whether our kids will be safe in a situation. It’s a big unknown,” said one parent who didn’t want to be identified.

“I know I can’t make everybody happy. I know I won’t and that’s honestly not my job. My job is to make the right decisions for the right reasons. And as I do that, know that I will be guided by science, facts, with our students and staff centered in my heart as we move forward,” said Cherry Creek Schools Superintendent Scott Siegfried.

Cherry Creek Schools said they will be monitoring cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate of COVID-19 in Arapahoe County, which has more coronavirus deaths than any other county in the state.

The school district does offer a full online option for families who are not ready to send their kids back.