(CBS4) – Officials in Boulder County have released a sketch of the man who they say sexually assaulted a woman in the foothills west of Boulder last week. The victim was hiking alone in the afternoon on July 28 in the Walker Ranch Open Space when the attack happened. The location of the assault was described as being close to near Martin Gulch.
— BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) August 6, 2020
Police previously said the man was violent when he sexually assaulted her but there was no mention of a weapon being used.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s who was more than 6 feet tall with a muscular build and who weighed over 225 pounds. He was bald and was wearing a mask during the assault.
The sheriff’s department is asking for anyone in the area who saw anything suspicious that day to call Detective Asa Merriam at 303-579-3611 (or email at amerriam@bouldercounty.org).