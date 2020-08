Vandalism, Damage, Rat Infestation Left Behind After Homeless Encampment Cleared From Lincoln ParkAfter the homeless encampment was removed from Lincoln Park near the state Capitol last week, crews discovered several health hazards that were left behind, like an infestation of rats.

25 minutes ago

A Woman In Denver Was Cited For Coughing On Another PersonA woman in Denver received a citation for pulling down her mask and coughing on another person while they were having a discussion.

28 minutes ago

Film On The Rocks To Return In 2020 With A (Drive-In) TwistEvent coordinators at Red Rocks Amphitheatre hadn't been able to present their annual Film on the Rocks movie showings so far this year due to the coronavirus health guidelines, but now that's changing.

57 minutes ago

Denver Police Are Searching For A Missing ManKeith Martin was last seen Wednesday around 1:30pm, if anyone sees him they are asked to call police.

58 minutes ago

Idaho Springs Police Are Searching For A Man Who Stole A DogA woman trusted a man to walk her dog while she was at Indian Hot Springs but he never came back.

1 hour ago

EPA Settles With Utah Over 2015 Colorado Gold King Mine SpillThe U.S. government settled a lawsuit Wednesday brought by the state of Utah over a mine waste spill caused by federal workers that sent wastewater downstream to several states from the inactive Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado five years ago

2 hours ago