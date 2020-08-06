LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police are searching for a man and woman who were seen on video holding down and then shooting and killing a dog. Police say it happened on Saturday just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of 12th and Teller Street.

Christina Gonzales works at the assisted living facility that overlooks the street where the shooting occurred.

“The female went to her car, got her gun out and shot the dog,” she said.

A dog lover herself, Gonzales says what happened is disgusting and left many of the residents at the facility shaken.

“I had a gentleman who said he was sitting on a balcony. He seen the tail moving, the gentleman was holding it by its collar,” Gonzales said.

Lakewood Agent Paul Osckel says police were called to the area on a report of shots fired. Witness reported seeing the male and female arguing as the car pulled up.

He says the video from a neighbor’s security camera shows the dog, a female pit-bull mix, getting out of the car and at some point shows the man struggling with the animal in the street before the woman in the car walks up with a gun and fires.

“Residents in the area were reporting three or four gunshots that they heard,” Osckel said.

Investigators are releasing the video in hopes of identifying the two people involved.

“We are asking you to focus on the car. We feel the car is significant in its own unique way, a silver Chrysler 300 with unique silver rims,” he said.

For those who the call the area home, they say the sooner the pair is found the better.

“If you don’t want an animal, take them to the shelter,” Gonzales said.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP.