DENVER (CBS4) – On Thursday, a memorial was held outside of the burned home in Green Valley Ranch that claimed the lives of five people. Many members of the Kiewit Construction team working on the Central 70 Project with Djibril Diol showed up to support his family.

“For them to get the chance to pay their respects with the family and the community is just really important,” said Jason Proskovec, a project manager for Kiewit. “It goes to show what being a good person and working really hard will do to pull people together.”

Many tears were shed and hugs exchanged as more than 100 people filled the street in front of the home. Friends from college and work shared emotional experiences with the man they called Djibby.

“His values, the way he was raised everything that was important to him in life is something everyone needs to take in to it all. He was a way better man than I will ever be,” said Tanner Peyton who worked with Diol on the Central I-70 project.

Diol died in a fire that investigators have called arson and opened up a homicide investigation. Four other people including Diol’s wife, daughter, sister, and niece also died. Three adults were able to make it out of the house and are expected to make full recoveries.

“He had a positive attitude, a smile you’d never forget, a really firm handshake, and a strong work ethic, and an all incredible person,” Proskovec said.

The surviving family members still need financial help from the community to bury their deceased loved ones. A GoFundMe campaign has been created for the Diol family.