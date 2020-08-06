Comments
After a stormy week for eastern Colorado, we’ll be calming down to end the work week. Northeastern Colorado was hit very hard this week with large hail and intense rainfall. Thankfully, we’ll get a bit of a break as we head into the weekend.
As we dry out, our temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 90s for the northeastern part of the state. Southeastern Colorado could crack back into the triple digits on Friday and possibly even again on Saturday.
All of Colorado is pretty toasty on Friday and Saturday, and we should stay pretty dry. A few isolated storms are possible in southern Colorado on Friday, and the northeastern corner on Saturday.
Colorado cools off a little on Monday, with storm chances creeping back in.