By Jesse Sarles
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A fight between two women that broke out at a Walmart in Colorado Springs apparently started because of a disagreement over social distancing. A customer who was a safe distance away captured the scuffle on video last Friday with her phone. It shows fists flying for a few seconds next to a checkout counter and employees trying to break it up.

(credit: Brianna Carroll)

Colorado Springs police said one woman was arrested on a third-degree assault charge. They said no one was badly hurt.

CBS4 partner KKTV reported the woman arrested was Laura Barr, 60.

The woman who captured the video said she and other shoppers were shocked to see the fight going on.

“It’s kind of scary that people feel this way — that it could lead to a physical altercation,” Brianna Carroll said.

Neither of the women who were fighting were wearing masks. Colorado currently is under a mandatory mask wearing order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Walmart is located on East Platte Avenue.

