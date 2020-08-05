CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Englewood News, Fuel Spill, Highway 85, Highway 85 Closed, Santa Fe Drive, South Santa Fe Drive

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Santa Fe Drive, otherwise known as Highway 85, was closed at Evans Avenue for a crash at Dartmouth. The crash that happened about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday forced the closure of the right lanes and right turn lane at Dartmouth.

The northbound left turn lanes were also blocked due to the crash. The crash resulted in a fuel spill and the lanes are closed during cleanup and the crash investigation.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that Santa Fe Drive was closed southbound at Evans due to the crash.

There was no estimate on reopening. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply