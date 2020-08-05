ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Santa Fe Drive, otherwise known as Highway 85, was closed at Evans Avenue for a crash at Dartmouth. The crash that happened about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday forced the closure of the right lanes and right turn lane at Dartmouth.
The northbound left turn lanes were also blocked due to the crash. The crash resulted in a fuel spill and the lanes are closed during cleanup and the crash investigation.
The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that Santa Fe Drive was closed southbound at Evans due to the crash.
US 85 (Santa Fe Dr) SB: Crash at Dartmouth Av. UPDATE: Right lanes and right turn lane blocked at Dartmouth; northbound left turn lanes also blocked https://t.co/pcstMF1Jee
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 5, 2020
There was no estimate on reopening. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.