BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Forever Buffs. The University of Colorado Boulder is mourning the death of one of their biggest fans. Betty Hoover, one of the schools beloved twins, passed away at the age of 95.
Betty and her sister, Peggy, also known as “The Twins,” attended more than seven decades worth of CU athletic contests.
The uber and “relentless” fans served as grand marshals at the 2016 CU Homecoming parade, an honor shared by coach Darian Hagan, Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam and Olympians Emma Coburn and Shalaya Kipp.
They “have been season ticket holders since 1958,” said CU Athletic Director Rick George. “While we have many great fans, none have been more visible and loved than Betty and Peggy. If you know CU Athletics you know Betty and Peggy. Our hearts go out to Peggy and Betty’s extended family today. Betty is a great Buff and she will be missed.”