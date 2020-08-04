Comments
(CBS4)– President Donald trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law on Tuesday. It will restore much needed maintenance funding to national parks including Rocky Mountain National Park.
The act will also provide $900 million a year to outdoor recreation. That would mean funding would be available for repairing roads, campgrounds and visitor centers. The act also gives money to cities for things like parks and baseball fields.
U.S. Senator Cory Gardner wrote the bill and is the lead sponsor. U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet supported it.