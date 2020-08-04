Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver voters could have their say on a new retail sales tax to fund services for people experiencing homelessness. The ordinance would be voted on in a special municipal election on Nov. 3.
The .25% tax would be collected to fund the Homelessness Resolution Program for housing and other services. It would go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.
Proponents say the average household in Denver would see about a $5.25 increase in monthly taxes. However, they estimate to see lower revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic. Before the economic fallout from the pandemic, they estimated to see more than $40 million.
LINKS: Sales Tax Resolution | Resolution FAQ