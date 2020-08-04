Comments
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Manitou Springs city leaders will talk about possibly reopening The Incline. The popular outdoor recreation area closed when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
The City of Colorado Springs and the City of Manitou Springs are working together on the plan to reopen the Manitou Incline in accordance with recommended public health modifications. Those include measures to better ensure physical distancing like a reservation system and a cap of 35 spots each hour.
Local shops hope the plan goes through so as to improve the local economy.