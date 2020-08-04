ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Adams County has expanded its free coronavirus testing program to more locations and rapid testing. That testing is available for Adams County and Jefferson County residents who do not have health insurance, want a COVID-19 test, believe they have symptoms or have been exposed to coronavirus.

Family members of those listed above are also invited to be tested.

Adams County is offering two new testing locations that include:

The MAC Recreation Center

3295 W. 72nd Ave., Westminster

Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27

Former Adams County Human Services Building

7190 Colorado Blvd., Commerce City

Fridays, 2 – 7 p.m., Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28 (additional dates may be added to this location)

Registration is not required and there is no cost for the rapid test for uninsured residents. Individuals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis each Thursday and Friday during the five hours. Results will be provided within 15 minutes of the test.

“As we continue to identify and implement initiatives to assist residents across the county during this pandemic, we are grateful for partners like the City of Westminster as we collaborate to serve our communities,” said Adams County Commissioner, Charles “Chaz” Tedesco in a statement. “This partnership will provide necessary testing for those in our community who need it the most but may not have access due to lack of insurance.”

The testing sites will use the new COVID-19 nasal swab Rapid Test, and patients will receive a positive/negative result within 15 minutes. The entire testing process can take up to one hour to complete.

Testing will be available to Adams and Jefferson County residents through the end of November. Testing sites may change depending on the needs of the community. Updates can be found on our Response & Recovery website.