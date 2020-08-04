(CBS4/AP) – Progress is coming slowly as lawmakers craft another major response to the coronavirus pandemic. Negotiators on the huge relief bill met Monday in the Capitol as issues like food for the poor and aid to schools moved to the forefront.
All sides predict a long slog ahead despite the lapse of a $600-per-week expanded unemployment benefit at the end of July. Several more days of talks are expected.
U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, told CBS4 he is frustrated the Senate Republicans have not taken action.
“The Senate heard from local leaders that they need relief to fund critical services, like our firefighters, and our schools, yet they’ve been able to do nothing,” said Hickenlooper.
Hickenlooper’s opponent, Republican U.S. Senator Cory Gardner, has said he will support any relief package, whether it’s a $600 or $200 benefit, as long as the benefits resume.
The White House is seeking opportunities to boost President Donald Trump, like more $1,200 stimulus payments. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants big money for state and local governments.
