DENVER (CBS4)– There are more changes for sports during the upcoming school year. The Colorado High School Activities Association announced Tuesday a modified sports schedule for the 2020-2021 school year, with sports divided into A, B, C and D seasons.

Each season will be a shortened, 7-week period.

“I was glad that CHSAA announced today that they are going to get every high school sport in this season. And I plan to attend the very first high school sports competition, when that occurs, we hope in the coming weeks,” said Gov. Jared Polis during his coronavirus briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

The following traditional fall sports are unable to be played under current state health guidelines: field hockey, football, gymnastics, boys soccer, spirit, unified bowling and girls volleyball. Previously, boys golf, boys tennis and softball had been given permission to start. Cross country will also begin in the fall. Those sports are Season A.

The sports played this fall will all be concluded by October 17. There will be a moratorium on sports from Oct. 18 to Jan. 3, 2021 for a likely resurgence of coronavirus during this time.

Sports in Season B include: basketball, ice hockey, skiing, spirit, girls swimming and wrestling. Those sports will begin on Jan. 4, 2021 and conclude by March 6, 2021.

Season C includes the following sports: field hockey, football, gymnastics, boys soccer, unified bowling and girls volleyball. It will begin on March 1 and concludes with championships by May 1.

The football season, although in Season C, has different regulations and is scheduled to begin with practices Feb. 22, 2021 and conclude May 8.

Season D sports include: baseball, girls golf, boys and girls lacrosse, girls soccer, girls tennis, boys swimming, track and field and boys volleyball. This season will begin with practice on April 26, and it concludes with the final championship on June 26.

CHSAA reminds everyone that with the resumption of activities, those are subject to change based on the global coronavirus pandemic and changes to national, state or local guidelines.

“The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, officials and essential personnel, including volunteers is a primary concern for the return of interscholastic athletics and activities,” said CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green in a statement. “We are very grateful for the state, health and educational leaders for their shared commitment of a return to these highly beneficial education programs when it is deemed safe for all school communities.”