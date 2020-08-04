AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 320,000 meals have been given out for free thanks to the Aurora Mobile Food Pantry. The effort to serve the community amid the coronavirus pandemic started on May 20.
The program continues to offer food at the Town Center of Aurora every Wednesday at 10 a.m. The food will be provided by Aurora Interfaith Community Services, Food Bank of the Rockies and We Don’t Waste.
The pantry includes canned and boxed goods, fresh produce, ready-to-eat meals and protein.
Meanwhile, 20,000 lbs. of pet food has been provided by the Aurora Animal Services and Colorado Pet Pantry.
The food kits are available to all Aurora households and those experiencing homelessness.
Organizers ask participants stay in their vehicle until someone helps them, and pedestrians maintain social distancing.