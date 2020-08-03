Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver woman is preparing to celebrate her 108th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 4. CBS4 introduced you to Gertie Abkes last month.
She told CBS4 her one birthday wish was to get 108 birthday cards. On Monday, she spoke with CBS4’s Britt Moreno who asked her what her secret is to a long life.
“Nothing. I don’t have a secret to that. I just live day to day,” Gertie said.
She says she’s received 125 cards!
Gertie has lived in Denver since 1942, worked at Rose Medical Center and loves the Denver Broncos.
You can send your birthday card to:
Gertie Abkes
Clermont Park Life Plan Community
2479 S. Clermont St., Denver, CO 80222