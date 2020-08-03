(CBS4) – Business insurance website AdvisorSmith recently ranked the safest cities and towns in Colorado. Centennial was named the safest large city, with a population of more than 100,000.
The study ranked Frederick the safest midsize city with 10,000 to 100,000 residents. Wray was named the safest town in the state with fewer than 10,000 residents.
“We are honored to be the law enforcement agency for the safest city in Colorado!” stated the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post Friday morning.
AdvisorSmith ranked the safest cities and towns using crime data published by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Cities that reported fewer than six months of crime data were excluded from the analysis in order to prevent distortions in the results.
The study added a multiplier to more serious crimes such as murder, rape, robbery and assault and adjusted the value of violent crimes to the number of property crimes to calculate each city’s crime score.
According to the study, cities with a lower score were considered more safe. Researchers also calculated the number of violent crimes and property crimes per 1,000 residents in each location.
In total, the study ranked 83 Colorado towns, 34 midsize cities, and 11 large cities.