COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Colorado Springs found herself in hot water with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife after they realized she had a wild red fox as a pet. Officers confiscated the animal on Friday.

Officers say the woman created an Instagram page for the animal which included videos and photos dating back to May of 2018. The woman reported claimed she “rescued” the fox when it was a kit.

The animal was found to be wearing a dog collar and being fed human food. It was housed in a chainlink-fenced cage.

Officers say the animal would not survive if it was re-introduced to the wild. They euthanized it.

“People cannot take care of wildlife better than their parents. It is selfish and irresponsible to take these animals from the wild,” said Frank McGee, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager. “Wild animals belong in the wild. Period.”

It is illegal to have a wild animal in Colorado and can result in a misdemeanor charge with a $100 fine. Officers say red fox are known to carry diseases like canine distemper and rabies.

Officers remind Coloradans, if they believe an animal is orphaned or in distress to call CPW first. Officers will be able to determine whether the animal needs to be taken to a licensed rehabilitation facility.