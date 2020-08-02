Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora City Council could move forward in its search for a new police chief at its meeting on Monday. The council’s agenda lists the item of business for an executive session as “Approval of the appointment of the chief of police.”
No name appears on the agenda.
The finalists for the job are:
- Marcus Dudley, Jr., a commander within the department who oversees the internal affairs department
- Alexander Jones, a Colonel and bureau chief for the Baltimore County Police Department
- Avery Moore, an assistant police chief in Dallas, Texas
- Vanessa Wilson, Current Interim Police Chief
Aurora began looking for a new chief following the 2019 retirement of Nick Metz. Whoever ultimately gets the job will make a salary of about $200,000.
In a community meeting in late June, all four candidates agreed community involvement is the key to making sure Aurora and its residents are safe.