GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Students from the Cherry Creek School District lead a police accountability rally outside of Greenwood Village city offices on Saturday. They demanded the city rescind a resolution which protects its police officers from civil liability.
Student-led protest happening now in Greenwood Village. The protesters are urging city council to rescind the recent resolution that protects police officers from civil liability @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/uvawBSG4zg
— Conor McCue (@ConorMcCueTV) August 1, 2020
The resolution was the focus of another protest last month which was spearheaded by big-name musicians and artists from Colorado. In that protest, the artists, while also demanding the resolution be repealed, called on Coloradans and musicians to boycott Fiddler’s Green.
Hours before the rally on Saturday, Greenwood Village announced the city hall parking lot would be closed for safety. A city truck and gates blocked it off as protesters gathered.
A protest is planned for today, Saturday, August 1 at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Village City Hall. For the safety of all attendees, the main parking lot at City Hall (south side) wil be closed to vehicles. Access will be available for all pedestrians.
— Greenwood Village (@greenwoodgov) August 1, 2020
Last month, the student group, Cherry Creek Students for Justice, launched a petition to call on Greenwood Village officials to rescind the resolution and abide by the new state law, SB217.
They call for the public to reach out to the city clerk’s office ahead of the city’s next council meeting on Aug. 3.