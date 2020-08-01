DENVER (CBS4) – The month of July ended up being hotter and drier than normal in Denver, but it wasn’t as hot as it could have been thanks to a few cool days during the middle and end of the month. The average temperature at Denver International Airport was 76.5 degrees.
Here’s a list of the ten warmest July’s in Denver weather history which dates back to 1872 and spans a few different moves of the city’s official weather station.
78.9 degrees – 2012
77.8 degrees – 1934
77.7 degrees – 2005
77.6 degrees – 2008
77.3 degrees – 1936
77.1 degrees – 1939
76.9 degrees – 1966 and 2003
76.7 degrees – 1954, 2000 and 2001
76.5 degrees – 1901 and 2020
76.4 degrees – 1980 and 2017
It was a relatively dry month at Denver International Airport with only 0.95 inches of rain. Normal for the city during July is 2.16 inches.
July 2020 produced nine days with thunder at Denver International Airport and one day with dense fog where the visibility fell below a quarter-mile. The highest wind gust recorded was 57 mph from the north on July 18
The hottest temperature during July 2020 in Denver was 99 degrees recorded on both the 10th and 18th. The lowest temperature was 52 degrees on July 1.